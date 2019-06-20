Traffic
Attention morning drivers: Traffic signal flashing at Bluffton Parkway intersection
The traffic signal is not working at the intersection of Bluffton Parkway and Malphrus Road around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The signal is flashing, and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.
There was only light traffic through the intersection at 7 p.m., but heavy congestion is expected during the morning commute hours.
The news release says the signal is expected to be functional again within a couple hours.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
