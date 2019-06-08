Traffic alert: All lanes on this Bluffton road closed Saturday morning. Here’s why

A file photo of May River Road. dmartin@islandpacket.com

If you were planning to drive along May River Road in Bluffton on Saturday morning, you may want to rethink that.

As of 9:30 a.m., all the lanes on the portion of May River Road near Gascoigne Bluff Road are closed because of a downed power pole, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

About 50 people were experiencing a power outage in that area, according to an SCE&G map. The estimated power restoration time was 2:30 p.m., the map said.

Google Maps showed only moderate traffic in the area, which is near Rose Dhu Creek Plantation and Hampton Hall.

Crews are on scenes making repairs, the release said.



