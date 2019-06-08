Traffic
If you drive on either of these busy Bluffton roads, expect delays this week. Here’s why
Drivers who take Bluffton Parkway and Buckwalter Parkway during the day should expect delays somewhere along their route starting Sunday because of road paving activities, according to a press release from Preferred Materials, Inc.
There will be daily lane closures Sunday through Saturday on two main stretches in Beaufort County:
▪ Northbound and southbound lanes of Buckwalter Parkway from May River Road to Bluffton Parkway
▪ Eastbound and westbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway from Buckwalter Parkway to Buck Island Road
There will also be lane closures on an almost seven-mile portion of U.S. 17 in Jasper County, according to a separate Preferred Materials news release.
Traffic will also be flagged during the paving, the release said.
Weather conditions could affect the start and end date of the projects.
