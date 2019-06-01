Driving in Bluffton next week? Heads up: There may be some lane closures on your route

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton A flyover of new construction and land clearing along Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A flyover of new construction and land clearing along Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton.

Heads up: If you’re traveling in Bluffton next week there may be some lane closures on your route.

Preferred Materials will be paving portions of roads on both Bluffton Parkway and Buckwalter Parkway, a news release from the company said. It said the paving will occur during the nighttime.

The closures will be in two areas:

▪ Northbound and southbound lanes of Buckwalter Parkway from May River Road to Bluffton Parkway

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Eastbound and westbound lanes on Bluffton Parkway from Buckwalter Parkway to Buck Island Road

The daily lane closures are expected to last from Sunday through Saturday, the release said. The dates could change depending on weather and field conditions.





“Please be advised to use caution and expect delays when traveling in these areas,” the release said.

Development on Buckwalter Parkway has boomed recently with construction of medical offices and retail businesses and clearing of trees for future projects.

A 65,000-square-foot micro-hospital with a helipad has been proposed, and a new Kroger opened last month.

SHARE COPY LINK In the winter, potholes are a constant challenge for drivers. This video from the Utah Department of Transportation shows how potholes form because of winter weather.