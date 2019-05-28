Heading to the airport tomorrow morning? Expect travel delays on I-95

The Savannah Police Department will be closing southbound lanes on I-95 between mile markers 105 and 106 Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., according to a press release.

One lane will remain open but traffic is expected to be slowed in the area, the release says.

The Savannah Hilton Head International Airport sits at mile marker 104.

The release says the SPD will be reconstructing a fatal hit and run crash that happened on May 24.

Darel Dodge, 60, was walking in the emergency lane area near mile marker 105 when fatally struck by a vehicle, a separate release from the department says.

The driver of a light blue 2006 Honda Odyssey van fled from the scene prior to police’s arrival.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact 912-525-2412. To give a tip anonymously and to qualify for a cash reward contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020