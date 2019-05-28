Traffic stopped on I-95 northbound near Hardeeville because of accident, alert says

Traffic is at a stand-still just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on I-95 northbound near the Hilton Head exit.

All northbound I-95 lanes were closed near mile marker 11 about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday as police worked at the scene of an accident, a City of Hardeeville alert says.

South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic stopped along the interstate at Exit 8 to Hilton Head about 5 p.m.

Google maps showed heavy traffic between Hardeeville and Ridgeland in both directions about 5:10 p.m.

This story will be updated with more information.



