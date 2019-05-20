Traffic

Pickup truck driver killed in crash on busy highway in Jasper County

One person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash Sunday night on S.C. 315 in Levy.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 8 p.m., according to Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins, spokesman for the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 1996 Dodge Dakota pickup was traveling south on S.C. 315 when a U-Haul truck that had been at a stop sign on Levy Road pulled into the pickup’s path, Collins said.

The pickup’s driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the collision.

He was identified as Gary Lee Simmons, 60, of Hardeeville, by Jasper County coroner Martin Sauls.

The driver and a passenger in the U-Haul truck were transported to a local hospital, according to Collins. Both reportedly had been wearing seat belts.

