Update: 4 transported to hospital after school bus crash in Bluffton, officials say

Four people were transported to a local hospital after a bus carrying Bluffton High School students was rear-ended just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning, according to local officials.

All four people taken to the hospital reported having back pain, Bluffton Township Fire District spokesperson Lee Levesque said about two hours after the crash. None of the injuries was thought to be life-threatening.

The bus was slowing to make a left-hand turn into an apartment complex at 49 Simmonsville Road when a car struck it from behind, said S.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.





He said the driver of the car was charged with following too closely.