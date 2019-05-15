Traffic

1 injured in 2-vehicle accident at Buckwalter and U.S. 278 in Bluffton, officials say

One person was injured during a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 278 at the intersection with Buckwalter Parkway, according to emergency responders.

The injury is non-life-threatening, Lee Levesque of Bluffton Township Fire District said Wednesday.

The center and right westbound lanes of U.S. 278 were closed at about 3 p.m. but were reopened by 4 p.m.

Traffic cameras showed ambulances and police at the scene of the crash just after 3 p.m.

At about 3 p.m. Google maps showed traffic congestion on eastbound U.S. 278 to Hampton Parkway and beyond New Life Church in the westbound lanes. Traffic was moving again by 4 p.m.

This story will be updated.

