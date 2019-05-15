1 injured in 2-vehicle accident at Buckwalter and U.S. 278 in Bluffton, officials say

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

One person was injured during a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 278 at the intersection with Buckwalter Parkway, according to emergency responders.

The injury is non-life-threatening, Lee Levesque of Bluffton Township Fire District said Wednesday.

The center and right westbound lanes of U.S. 278 were closed at about 3 p.m. but were reopened by 4 p.m.

Traffic cameras showed ambulances and police at the scene of the crash just after 3 p.m.

At about 3 p.m. Google maps showed traffic congestion on eastbound U.S. 278 to Hampton Parkway and beyond New Life Church in the westbound lanes. Traffic was moving again by 4 p.m.

This story will be updated.