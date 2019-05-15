Bluffton drivers alert: Work to start soon on Buck Island and May River roads

How potholes are formed In the winter, potholes are a constant challenge for drivers. This video from the Utah Department of Transportation shows how potholes form because of winter weather. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In the winter, potholes are a constant challenge for drivers. This video from the Utah Department of Transportation shows how potholes form because of winter weather.

Paving is scheduled on two busy Bluffton roads and another in Hardeeville starting over the next month, according to a news release from Blythe Construction, the contractor handling the work for the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The following roads are included:





May 19-22: Buck Island Road from Bluffton Parkway to U.S. 278

May 28-June 5: May River Road from S.C. 170 to the bridge over Stoney Creek

June 6-28: Westbound U.S. 278 (also known as Independence Boulevard) from the area near the auto mall to John Smith Road

The work is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., the news release says. The schedule may be adjusted because of weather or mechanical issues.

Lanes will be closed in the work zones, and motorists are asked to use caution when driving through those areas.

The paving is separate from a planned SCDOT project designed to make Buck Island Road’s intersection with U.S. 278, and other Bluffton intersections, safer.

That work, unveiled at public meetings in April, likely will not begin until the later part of 2020, The Island Packet previously reported.