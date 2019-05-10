Traffic
Updated: All lanes open again on Hilton Head bridge, but traffic is still backed up
Friday morning crash causes traffic backup, minor injuries on bridge to Hilton Head
A crash at the base of the Hilton Head bridges near Jenkins and Hog islands backed up traffic well into Bluffton Friday morning, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The collision involved two cars and both were moved into the median, according to the news release. The left eastbound lane was closed for about 30 minutes, traffic cameras showed.
Two people were transported to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries, according to Maj. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office.
Although the accident was cleared around 8:30 a.m., Google Maps still showed heavy delays of about 20 minutes at 9:20 a.m. on Friday.
Eastbound traffic was bumper-to-bumper to the Hilton Head National Golf Club in Bluffton.
