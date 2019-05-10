Traffic

Updated: All lanes open again on Hilton Head bridge, but traffic is still backed up

Friday morning crash causes traffic backup, minor injuries on bridge to Hilton Head

A crash around 8 a.m. on Friday, May 10, caused a major traffic backup for commuters heading onto Hilton Head Island. Minor injuries were reported from the crash. By
A crash at the base of the Hilton Head bridges near Jenkins and Hog islands backed up traffic well into Bluffton Friday morning, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision involved two cars and both were moved into the median, according to the news release. The left eastbound lane was closed for about 30 minutes, traffic cameras showed.

Two people were transported to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries, according to Maj. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office.

Although the accident was cleared around 8:30 a.m., Google Maps still showed heavy delays of about 20 minutes at 9:20 a.m. on Friday.

Screenshot (232).jpg
Beaufort County Traffic Cameras

Eastbound traffic was bumper-to-bumper to the Hilton Head National Golf Club in Bluffton.

Screenshot (231).png
Google Maps

Katherine Kokal

Katherine Kokal moved to South Carolina in 2018 after graduating from the University of Missouri and loves everything about the Lowcountry that isn’t a Palmetto Bug. She has won South Carolina Press Association awards for in-depth and government beat reporting. On the weekends, you can find Kati doing yoga and hiking Pinckney Island.
