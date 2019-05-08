Lane closures on US 278 to install Hilton Head bike path. Here’s when and where

Shelter Cove Towne Center on Hilton Head Island has become a thriving place at the former site of Hilton Head?s former mall. Staff photo

Construction crews are set to close the right eastbound lane of U.S. 278 on Hilton Head Island near Shelter Cove Towne Centre this week and next to install underground drainage pipes, according to a news release from the Town of Hilton Head Island sent Wednesday afternoon.

The construction work will make way for a pathway that will connect existing pathways near the mid-island shopping center.

Daytime lane closures will occur in the right lane near Hickory Tavern between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday as well as Monday, May 13.

During the lane closures, drivers will be unable to take right turns from William Hilton Parkway, the release says.

“Motorists wishing to access Shelter Cove Lane or the commercial areas from eastbound William Hilton Parkway may use the driveways or intersections before or after the right turn closure at Hickory Tavern,” the release says.

About the project

The construction is part of the Shelter Cove corridor improvement plan, which will address six different intersections in the area.

Town engineer Jeff Buckalew said the project will cost upwards of $1.25 million throughout the consulting, design and construction process, which he said the town hopes to complete by summer 2020.

The money for Shelter Cove corridor improvements will come from the 2020 Capital Improvement Plan fund, a part of the town’s budget specifically set aside for major projects such as road development, pathway additions and beach maintenance.

Shelter Cove Pathway

As the first construction related to the corridor project, the pathway will run along the eastbound lanes of U.S. 278 from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to Hickory Tavern.

“This will complete the missing section of pathway along the eastbound side of the U.S. 278 corridor from New Orleans Road to Mathews Drive,” the news release says.

The eight to ten foot wide pathway will “include a new signalized crosswalk at the middle Shelter Cove Lane intersection and storm drainage improvements.”

Shelter Cove Towne Centre intersection

The plan to improve the Shelter Cove entrance near Hickory Tavern and Kroger includes:

Adding double-left turn lanes for cars leaving Shelter Cove Towne Centre near Hickory Tavern.





Stopping northbound traffic on U.S. 278 at a traffic signal to allow left turners from shopping center to turn onto the highway.





Deleting the acceleration lane.

The proposed plan for the intersection of U.S. 278 and Shelter Cove Lane at the entrance to Hickory Tavern on Hilton Head. Town of Hilton Head Island presentation, released.

Palmetto Dunes entrance

The intersection between Queens Folly Road, King Neptune Way and U.S. 278 is on the south end of the Shelter Cove corridor.

The plan for this intersection includes:

Adding two left turn lanes leaving Palmetto Dunes and two left turn lanes leaving the Shelter Cove marina.





Adding left turn arrow signals so drivers turning onto U.S. 278 do not have to yield to oncoming traffic.





Realigning turns from Palmetto Dunes so they match up with through lanes from King Neptune Way.





The proposed plan for the intersection of U.S. 278 and King Neptune Way and Queens Folly Road on Hilton Head near Palmetto Dunes. Town of Hilton Head Island presentation, released.

New traffic signal at Sheriff’s Office

Construction crews will also add a traffic signal at the entrance to the Sheriff’s Office from U.S. 278 to allow turning cars to use official turn lanes. The new configuration includes deleting the acceleration lane on U.S. 278 that forces drivers leaving the Sheriff’s Office to speed up to match traffic on the highway.

The proposed plan for the intersection of U.S. 278 and Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head near the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Town of Hilton Head Island presentation, released.