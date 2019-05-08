Traffic

2 US 278 traffic incidents cause backups in Bluffton and on Hilton Head bridge during rush hour

Watch how US 278 will change if Hilton Head approves widening project

A new plan to widen US 278 on Jenkins Island is up for a vote by the Hilton Head Town Council. Here's what the plan includes.
Two traffic incidents Wednesday morning caused backups at two busy points on U.S. 278: Buckwalter Parkway and the Hilton Head Bridges.

A three-car collision appeared to be backing up traffic at Buckwalter around 7:35 a.m., according to drivers.

Google Maps showed a 28-minute delay from the S.C. 170 interchange to Eagle Point Drive heading eastbound.

There was one eastbound lane closed after St. Gregory Drive, according to a Facebook post by the Bluffton Township Fire District.

Once drivers get closer to Hilton Head, traffic didn’t improve.

A car was in the median on the first eastbound bridge over Mackay’s Creek, which slowed down traffic around 7:30 a.m.

The car was involved in a minor rear end collision prior to being moved into the median, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Screenshot (223).jpg
Beaufort County traffic cameras

Google Maps showed a 17-minute delay around 7:30 a.m., and eastbound traffic was backed up to Tanger 2 outlets, according to Beaufort County traffic cameras.

There were no lanes closed, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, the spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was cleared around 8 a.m., but the traffic was still backed up, Bromage said.

Screenshot (224).png
Google Maps

Katherine Kokal

Katherine Kokal moved to South Carolina in 2018 after graduating from the University of Missouri and loves everything about the Lowcountry that isn’t a Palmetto Bug. She has won South Carolina Press Association awards for in-depth and government beat reporting. On the weekends, you can find Kati doing yoga and hiking Pinckney Island.
Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

