2 US 278 traffic incidents cause backups in Bluffton and on Hilton Head bridge during rush hour
Two traffic incidents Wednesday morning caused backups at two busy points on U.S. 278: Buckwalter Parkway and the Hilton Head Bridges.
A three-car collision appeared to be backing up traffic at Buckwalter around 7:35 a.m., according to drivers.
Google Maps showed a 28-minute delay from the S.C. 170 interchange to Eagle Point Drive heading eastbound.
There was one eastbound lane closed after St. Gregory Drive, according to a Facebook post by the Bluffton Township Fire District.
Once drivers get closer to Hilton Head, traffic didn’t improve.
A car was in the median on the first eastbound bridge over Mackay’s Creek, which slowed down traffic around 7:30 a.m.
The car was involved in a minor rear end collision prior to being moved into the median, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Google Maps showed a 17-minute delay around 7:30 a.m., and eastbound traffic was backed up to Tanger 2 outlets, according to Beaufort County traffic cameras.
There were no lanes closed, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, the spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The car was cleared around 8 a.m., but the traffic was still backed up, Bromage said.
