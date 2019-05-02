3-car accident on Hilton Head stops rush hour traffic headed off-island

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

If you’re leaving Hilton Head for the day, bring your patience and maybe some snacks.

Off-island traffic on Hilton Head was backed up well past Walmart on Thursday afternoon due a collision in the Squire Pope Road area, according to a town news release.

The three-car collision happened at Chamberlin Drive in the westbound right-hand lane, Maj. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and crews cleared the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Traffic is still expected to be backed up due to the collision, Bromage said.

Beaufort County traffic cameras showed bumper-to-bumper westbound traffic from as far onto the island as the entrance to Indigo Run and Hilton Head Plantation.

Eastbound traffic starting at Windmill Harbour also looked to be delayed, according to Google Maps.

Google Maps is showing a 30-minute delay in the area, and the town news release advises drivers to use caution and “avoid the area if possible.”

U.S. 278 is the only route on and off Hilton Head Island, and westbound lanes frequently back up between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekday evenings.

Google Maps shows heavy traffic on the north end of Hilton Head Island on Thursday afternoon. Google Maps