Northbound lanes on section of I-95 may be closed for hours after crash in Georgia, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Traffic on a section of I-95 near the Georgia/South Carolina border was being redirected about 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department.

All northbound lanes were closed after a single-vehicle crash near Jimmy DeLoach Parkway, a tweet from the department said.

The slow moving traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Exit 106.





The closure is expected to last multiple hours, according to the department.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and sustained non-life threatening injuries, Savannah Police spokesperson Keturah Greene told The Island Packet.

Specific details about how the crash occurred were not immediately available.





Greene said a notification would be sent out when the lanes are open again.

#SPDtraffic All lanes of Northbound I-95 are closed for a single vehicle crash with injuries near Jimmy DeLoach. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 106. Traffic is backed up and slow moving. Avoid the area if possible. Closure estimate is several hours. pic.twitter.com/lJML6aAgNm — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) April 30, 2019