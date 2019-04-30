Traffic
Northbound lanes on section of I-95 may be closed for hours after crash in Georgia, police say
Traffic on a section of I-95 near the Georgia/South Carolina border was being redirected about 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department.
All northbound lanes were closed after a single-vehicle crash near Jimmy DeLoach Parkway, a tweet from the department said.
The slow moving traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Exit 106.
The closure is expected to last multiple hours, according to the department.
Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and sustained non-life threatening injuries, Savannah Police spokesperson Keturah Greene told The Island Packet.
Specific details about how the crash occurred were not immediately available.
Greene said a notification would be sent out when the lanes are open again.
