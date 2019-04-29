Traffic slow from Hilton Head bridges into Bluffton. It’s not a vehicle accident

Here’s how bad traffic can get when you hit the Hilton Head bridge at the wrong time Traffic to and from Hilton Head Island is often congested, but it can be at its worst on summer Saturdays when its tourist season and the vacationers are arriving. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Traffic to and from Hilton Head Island is often congested, but it can be at its worst on summer Saturdays when its tourist season and the vacationers are arriving.

Traffic is backed up from the Hilton Head Island bridges into Bluffton along eastbound U.S. 278 on Monday, and this time, it’s not a vehicle accident.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is conducting an inspection of the bridge, and the right eastbound lane of the highway is blocked, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The inspection causing the lane closure is not part of the U.S. 278 corridor project, the SCDOT coordinator for the project Craig Winn said Monday afternoon.

There is underwater boring and soil inspection taking place around the bridges for that project, Winn said, which explains the large boats in the water.

Vehicles are moving slowly from the area around Hilton Head National Golf Club to the area around Windmill Harbor, according to Google Maps.

The inspections could take several hours, the news release says.

Drivers are asked to merge into the left lane early and use caution while driving in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.