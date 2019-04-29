Driver who died after vehicle hit tree in rural Jasper County identified

Crashing into trees on this stretch of I-95 can be deadly — 10 have died in 4 years At least 10 people have died after crashing into trees on a stretch of I-95 in South Carolina since January 2014. The S.C. Department of Transportation is nearing the end of a project to remove 99 acres of trees near the interstate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At least 10 people have died after crashing into trees on a stretch of I-95 in South Carolina since January 2014. The S.C. Department of Transportation is nearing the end of a project to remove 99 acres of trees near the interstate.

A driver died Sunday evening after a crash in rural Jasper County, according to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was identified by Jasper County deputy coroner Todd Harvey as 61-year-old Willie Reetha Goldwire-Wilson of the Garnett area.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said she was in a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe headed north on S.C. 119 near Stokes Bluff Road around 6:50 p.m. when her vehicle ran off the left side of the road.





The Tahoe struck a tree, and Goldwire-Wilson, who was alone in the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries, Southern said. He said she had been wearing a seat belt.

Harvey said Goldwire-Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.