Driver who died after vehicle hit tree in rural Jasper County identified
A driver died Sunday evening after a crash in rural Jasper County, according to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver was identified by Jasper County deputy coroner Todd Harvey as 61-year-old Willie Reetha Goldwire-Wilson of the Garnett area.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said she was in a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe headed north on S.C. 119 near Stokes Bluff Road around 6:50 p.m. when her vehicle ran off the left side of the road.
The Tahoe struck a tree, and Goldwire-Wilson, who was alone in the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries, Southern said. He said she had been wearing a seat belt.
Harvey said Goldwire-Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved.
