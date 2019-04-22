Savannah’s Talmadge Bridge was closed for more than hour Monday afternoon. Here’s why

Besides wrecks, winds can close the Savannah Bridge. Here are alternate routes Here are other routes to use when the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge is closed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are other routes to use when the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge is closed.

Traffic was stopped at the Talmadge Bridge for more than an hour on Monday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department.

The department posted on Twitter at 1:35 p.m., saying lanes were closed because of an “individual who is in distress.”

Originally the department posted that only southbound lanes were closed. At 2:30 p.m., it updated the post to say that all lanes were closed.

Google Maps showed traffic backed up into Jasper County along U.S. 17, also known as Speedway Boulevard, for several miles.

Around 2:45 p.m., an ambulance could be seen on the bridge via web cam, and about 20 minutes later, the police department reported that all lanes had reopened.