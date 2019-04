Google Maps

Traffic began clearing up after multiple lanes were blocked in both directions on a portion of S.C. 170 in Bluffton after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The collision occurred near Commerce Place East in Okatie, the release said.

The lanes were reopened when the vehicles were moved.





This story will be updated.

