Heads up, spring breakers! Big lane closures, delays coming Hilton Head’s south end

Mega playground, music pavilion coming to new Hilton Head park. Check out the plans A look at the future Lowcountry Celebration Park to be built on the southend of Hilton Head Island. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look at the future Lowcountry Celebration Park to be built on the southend of Hilton Head Island.

If you’re driving on Pope Avenue or visiting Hilton Head for spring break between April 3 and April 12, expect some delays on the south end.

On Tuesday, town engineers announced daytime lane closures from Sea Pines Circle to Coligny Circle on Pope Avenue while crews do milling and crack-sealing on the pavement.

Lane closures will happen between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on various points on Pope Avenue, a route that goes through one of the spring break destination areas on the island and leads to Coligny beach.

On April 3, southbound lanes on Pope Avenue from Sea Pines Circle will be closed from 7 to 9 a.m., according to a news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

If you’re coming from Sea Pines Circle at that time, you’ll be re-routed to New Orleans Road to get to Pope Avenue.

After 9 a.m., one lane of traffic will be open on Pope Avenue, the news release said.

Throughout the lane closures, traffic will be controlled by signs, traffic control devices and flagmen, the release said.

Google Maps

What’s all this construction for?

The pavement work is part of the Lowcountry Celebration Park project, and includes resurfacing all of Pope Avenue.

The park will be located on nine acres behind the Forest Beach parking lot. It’s been under discussion since the 1990s but was delayed due to Hurricane Matthew cleanup, The Island Packet previously reported.

The proposed plan for “Lowcountry Celebration Park”, which is set to be completed in May of 2020. released from Parks and Recreation website

Urban designer Chris Darnell detailed the plans for the park in August. It includes a band shell, public green space for events, a children’s museum, a kids’ water zone, an adventure playground and an educational walk along the existing lagoon.

“I think this park is going to be a game-changer for parks on the island,” Darnell said in August.