One lane of US 278 blocked in Bluffton after 2-vehicle accident near Hilton Head bridge

By Lisa Wilson

March 25, 2019 08:21 AM

An accident Monday morning backed up traffic on U.S. 278 into Bluffton.

The eastbound lane of the highway was blocked at Fording Island Road Extension, in the area under the flyover, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The accident was cleared and the lane reopened around 8:30 a.m.

Google Maps showed heavy traffic nearly to Malphrus Road at that time. Traffic was expected to remain heavy for some time.

The Sheriff’s Office news release said the accident involved two vehicles and that injuries were minor.

Details about how the accident occurred were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

