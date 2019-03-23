I-95 traffic alert: Lane closure near Georgia state line backs up traffic for 8 miles

Southbound traffic on I-95 from the Hilton Head Island exit to the Georgia state line was at a standstill Saturday afternoon after a collision closed down one lane near the Savannah River, according to S.C. Department of Transportation traffic cameras.
The 8-mile traffic jam started around 2:30 p.m., according to Waze users.
Many streets that run parallel to I-95 — such as Whyte Hardee Boulevard in Hardeeville and Independence Boulevard — are also backed up, according to Waze users.
The right lane heading south over the Savannah River was closed as of 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
One Waze user reported the traffic jam with the comment, “I wish I was back at the Civil War re-enactment.” Four other users commented “same.”
SCDOT has not released any information about the crash as of 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
Comments