I-95 traffic alert: Lane closure near Georgia state line backs up traffic for 8 miles

By Katherine Kokal

March 23, 2019 02:59 PM

Traffic on I-95 southbound near exit 8 just before 3 p.m. on March 23. A collision near the state line has closed down the right lane and backed up traffic for at least 8 miles.
Southbound traffic on I-95 from the Hilton Head Island exit to the Georgia state line was at a standstill Saturday afternoon after a collision closed down one lane near the Savannah River, according to S.C. Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

The 8-mile traffic jam started around 2:30 p.m., according to Waze users.

Many streets that run parallel to I-95 — such as Whyte Hardee Boulevard in Hardeeville and Independence Boulevard — are also backed up, according to Waze users.

The right lane heading south over the Savannah River was closed as of 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

One Waze user reported the traffic jam with the comment, “I wish I was back at the Civil War re-enactment.” Four other users commented “same.”

SCDOT has not released any information about the crash as of 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

