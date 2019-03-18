1 dead, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in Sunday morning crash near SC 170 in Ridgeland

A Sunday morning crash on S.C. 462 near the intersection with S.C. 170 in Ridgeland left one person dead and sent another to the hospital, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The Jasper County crash happened around 9:10 a.m. when a Hyundai car heading east went off the road and overturned several times, Jones said.
When the car went off the road, the passenger flew out of the car. The passenger was transported to an area hospital and died there, according to Jones.
The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital to be treated for “serious injuries,” Jones said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments