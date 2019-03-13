Traffic

Rush hour accident backs up traffic for miles on I-95 near Hilton Head exit

By Teresa Moss

March 13, 2019 05:13 PM

South Carolina Department of Transportation
South Carolina Department of Transportation

A rush hour accident on I-95 Northbound is snagging traffic near the Hilton Head Island exit, according to a 4:18 p.m. S.C. Department of Transportation alert.

The accident was reported about one mile north of Exit 8 for U.S. 278.

Traffic cameras showed motorist getting out of their cars and standing on the side of the road about 4:45 p.m. Traffic was slowly moving again about 5 p.m.

Hardeeville Police Department is handling the accident. They said they are unable to release any information at this time because the accident is still under investigation.

  Comments  