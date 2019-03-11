Traffic

Driver cited in crash that caused delays to Hilton Head this morning, officials say

By Liz Farrell

March 11, 2019 09:58 AM

Crash on U.S 278 causing delays onto Hilton Head Island on Monday morning

A crash in the right, eastbound lane of U.S. 278 on the Hilton Head bridge was causing traffic delays around 9:45 a.m. on Monday.
The right lane of eastbound U.S. 278 on the first bridge to Hilton Head Island was blocked because of a vehicle crash Monday morning causing significant traffic delays, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. 

Around 11 a.m., traffic appeared to be moving freely again, according to cameras and the Waze app.  

The crash occurred at 9:09 a.m. between a passenger car and a box truck, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

The passenger car was traveling in the left lane of U.S. 278 eastbound and the box truck was traveling in the right lane. The car clipped the back of the box truck when attempting to make a lane change. 

The driver of that car was cited for improper lane change, Southern said.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Liz Farrell

Liz Farrell

