Commuters to Hilton Head tied up for hours Thursday. Traffic was backed up to Bluffton

Traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 278 heading onto Hilton Head for hours after a three-vehicle crash near Squire Pope Road on Thursday morning, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.
Google Maps showed the traffic slowed down all the way back to Hilton Head National Golf Club in Bluffton around 8 a.m. Traffic seemed back to normal just before 11 a.m.
Just before 8 a.m., Bromage said the cars had been moved to the median and the roads were no longer blocked.
No one was injured in the crash, Joheida Fister, Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal, said.
