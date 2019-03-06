Update: One person airlifted after accident with overturned vehicle on May River Road

Traffic

Bluffton Police reported an overturned vehicle in a multiple car pileup on eastbound May River Road around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area near Old Palmetto Bluff Road, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Officials cleared the scene of the accident at 9:30, Capt. Joe Babkiewicz, spokesman for the Bluffton Police Department, said.

Capt. Lee Levesque, spokesman for Bluffton Township Fire District, said the accident involved a pickup truck, an SUV and a sedan.

He said one person with life-threatening injuries was airlifted by helicopter from the scene to the hospital. Three others, with injuries not considered life-threatening, were transported from the scene by ambulance.

The intersection where the crash happened is expected to be closed for at least another hour while an accident reconstruction team works at the scene, Levesque said.

Bluffton Police Department are still on the scene investigating the cause of the accident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

