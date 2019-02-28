Traffic

Traffic was backed up on US 278 for hours Thursday from bridges into Bluffton. Here’s why

By Lisa Wilson

February 28, 2019 10:29 AM

Traffic was backed up from the Hilton Head bridges into Bluffton along U.S. 278 eastbound for several hours on Thursday.

Google Maps showed the slowdown around 10 a.m. from the Pinckney Island area to Tanger Outlets 1 along U.S. 278 and and to Tanger Outlets 2 along the Bluffton Parkway.

A disabled dump truck was the reason for the backup, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The loaded dump truck had a broken axle, said Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. He said a tow truck had to get to the scene from Bluffton.

Drivers saw heavy traffic until after noon while the heavy truck was cleared from the highway.

map thurs.JPG
Traffic is backed up Thursday morning along U.S. 278 and the Bluffton Parkway.
Google Maps

Lisa Wilson

Lisa Wilson is a breaking news reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. The 25-year newsroom veteran has worked for papers in Louisiana and Mississippi and is happy to call the Lowcountry home.

