Traffic was backed up on US 278 for hours Thursday from bridges into Bluffton. Here’s why

Traffic was backed up from the Hilton Head bridges into Bluffton along U.S. 278 eastbound for several hours on Thursday.
Google Maps showed the slowdown around 10 a.m. from the Pinckney Island area to Tanger Outlets 1 along U.S. 278 and and to Tanger Outlets 2 along the Bluffton Parkway.
A disabled dump truck was the reason for the backup, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The loaded dump truck had a broken axle, said Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. He said a tow truck had to get to the scene from Bluffton.
Drivers saw heavy traffic until after noon while the heavy truck was cleared from the highway.
