27-year-old mom killed in Ridgeland crash remembered for ‘love for life and adventure’

One woman is dead after a head-on collision in Ridgeland around 6:35 p.m. Friday night, according to Ridgeland Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Tim East.
The two-car collision happened around 6:35 p.m. Feb. 8 on a section of S.C. 336 known as Old House Road near Honey Hill Plantation, East told The Island Packet.
Deidre Roberts of Ridgeland was a passenger in a 2010 Mercedes Benz driven by Keith Howard, also of Ridgeland. They were traveling around 55 mph when the car went into the eastbound lane and struck an oncoming Ford Focus head-on, East said.
Roberts, 27, was taken by ambulance to Coastal Carolina Hospital, where she died, said Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls.
“Criminal charges are pending, and the investigation is continuing,” East said Tuesday morning.
Both Howard and Colton Taylor of Bluffton — who was driving a 2013 Ford Focus — were taken to the hospital by ambulance after the collision, East said.
Howard was treated and released, and Taylor had a broken arm and femur, East said.
Roberts’ family’s Facebook pages were flooded with sympathies and stories about the young mother of three children, who are 5 years old, 3 years old and 2 years old.
“Her three children are not old enough to remember her laugh or the warmth of her embrace, but each one has a different quality of their mother,” Roberts’ sister, Heather Harris, told The Island Packet. “From her beautiful eyes and bright smile to her love for life and adventure. She will be missed dearly and always.”
