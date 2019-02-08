Hilton Head roads and parts of the Cross Island to be closed Saturday for marathon

Unless you’re running a marathon, you may want to avoid Hilton Head’s Cross Island area on Saturday, Feb. 9.
That’s when over 1,000 runners will participate in the Hilton Head Marathon, Half & 8K, which starts at 7 a.m. and continues to 2 p.m.
The race will affect traffic on Nature’s Way and Pembroke Road near Walmart; the Cross Island Parkway; Arrow Road on the south end; and Marshland Road near the base of the Cross Island Bridge.
The Cross Island Parkway will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to a Town of Hilton Head Island announcement.
During the race, the Cross Island Parkway toll booths will still be collecting tolls, according to the town.
The race will benefit area charities including the Hilton Head Rotary Club, the Hilton Head High School Athletic Department, the Bluffton ROTC, and the Hilton Head Christian Academy.
“In 16 years the event has donated over $59,000 to area charities, and in 2019 we look forward to increasing our total,” according to the race website.
This year’s race will also include a team relay event where each runner will complete between 5.6 and 7.3 miles, the website said.
