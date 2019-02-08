Traffic

Hilton Head roads and parts of the Cross Island to be closed Saturday for marathon

By Katherine Kokal

February 08, 2019 12:26 PM

Marathon runners pour out of the gate

The nearly 1,200 participants in the 2017 Publix Hilton Head Island Marathon run past at the start of the marathon, half-marathon and 8K event at Jarvis Creek Park on Feb. 11, 2017.
By
Up Next
The nearly 1,200 participants in the 2017 Publix Hilton Head Island Marathon run past at the start of the marathon, half-marathon and 8K event at Jarvis Creek Park on Feb. 11, 2017.
By

Unless you’re running a marathon, you may want to avoid Hilton Head’s Cross Island area on Saturday, Feb. 9.

That’s when over 1,000 runners will participate in the Hilton Head Marathon, Half & 8K, which starts at 7 a.m. and continues to 2 p.m.

The race will affect traffic on Nature’s Way and Pembroke Road near Walmart; the Cross Island Parkway; Arrow Road on the south end; and Marshland Road near the base of the Cross Island Bridge.

The Cross Island Parkway will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to a Town of Hilton Head Island announcement.

During the race, the Cross Island Parkway toll booths will still be collecting tolls, according to the town.

Screenshot (103).jpg
The general areas to be affected by the Hilton Head Marathon, Half & 8K. Note: this is not the exact race route.
Google Maps, created.

The race will benefit area charities including the Hilton Head Rotary Club, the Hilton Head High School Athletic Department, the Bluffton ROTC, and the Hilton Head Christian Academy.

“In 16 years the event has donated over $59,000 to area charities, and in 2019 we look forward to increasing our total,” according to the race website.

This year’s race will also include a team relay event where each runner will complete between 5.6 and 7.3 miles, the website said.

Katherine Kokal

Hilton Head Island reporter Katherine Kokal discovered her love for shrimp and grits and all things Hilton Head in 2018. She moved to South Carolina after studying Print and Digital International Journalism at the University of Missouri, and can be found hiking Pinckney Island on the weekends.

  Comments  