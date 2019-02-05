1 person hospitalized after 3-vehicle wreck backs up traffic on Bluffton’s May River Road

An accident backed up traffic in both directions on May River Road in Bluffton on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the westbound lane of May River Road near Gascoigne Bluff Road, according to Capt. Lee Levesque of the Bluffton Township Fire Department.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 8:31 a.m.
Three vehicles were involved in the accident, and one person was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, Levesque said.
The person’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, he said.
Video posted on social media by drivers passing the scene showed a pickup truck and two SUVs involved in the wreck.
Southern said the driver of the pickup truck had come to a stop in traffic when it was hit from behind by an Infiniti SUV. In turn, the Infiniti was hit from behind by a Nissan SUV.
Traffic was heavy from Buckwalter Parkway to the Rose Dhu Plantation around 9 a.m., according to Google Maps.
By 10 a.m., traffic appeared to have mostly cleared.
