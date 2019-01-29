Traffic

Lane closures, delays on Hilton Head’s south end for asphalt repair. Here’s what to expect

By Katherine Kokal

January 29, 2019 05:05 PM

Traffic lanes will be closed again Wednesday on Hilton Head’s Pope Avenue for asphalt repair work, according to a news release from the Town of Hilton Head Island.

Crews from Quality Enterprises will be closing lanes at the intersection of Pope Avenue and Cordillo Parkway starting at 7 a.m. on Jan. 30, according to Jennifer Lyle, the assistant town engineer.

The lane closures are only scheduled for Jan. 30.

“Vehicles coming from South Cordillo Parkway turning left onto Pope Avenue must do so from the left lane only,” the release said.

Lyle said there will always be one lane of traffic open in all directions, but drives should expect delays in that area.

Screenshot (88).jpg
Google Maps

The asphalt work is part of the Coligny-area road improvements, which will lead to the construction of the Lowcountry Celebration Park.

The park will be located on nine acres behind the Forest Beach parking lot, and will include a band shell, public green space for events, childrens’ museum, kids’ water zone, adventure playground and an educational lagoon walk, according to urban designer Chris Darnell.

Lowcountry Celebration Park.png
The proposed plan for “Lowcountry Celebration Park”, which is set to be completed in May of 2020. Roadwork on Pope Road necessary to control traffic flow will begin Tuesday, Sept. 4.
released from Parks and Recreation website

“I think this park is going to be a game-changer for parks on the island,” Darnell said in August.

