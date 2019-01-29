Lane closures, delays on Hilton Head’s south end for asphalt repair. Here’s what to expect

Traffic lanes will be closed again Wednesday on Hilton Head’s Pope Avenue for asphalt repair work, according to a news release from the Town of Hilton Head Island.
Crews from Quality Enterprises will be closing lanes at the intersection of Pope Avenue and Cordillo Parkway starting at 7 a.m. on Jan. 30, according to Jennifer Lyle, the assistant town engineer.
The lane closures are only scheduled for Jan. 30.
“Vehicles coming from South Cordillo Parkway turning left onto Pope Avenue must do so from the left lane only,” the release said.
Lyle said there will always be one lane of traffic open in all directions, but drives should expect delays in that area.
The asphalt work is part of the Coligny-area road improvements, which will lead to the construction of the Lowcountry Celebration Park.
The park will be located on nine acres behind the Forest Beach parking lot, and will include a band shell, public green space for events, childrens’ museum, kids’ water zone, adventure playground and an educational lagoon walk, according to urban designer Chris Darnell.
“I think this park is going to be a game-changer for parks on the island,” Darnell said in August.
