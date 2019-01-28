Traffic

Beaufort man hit by vehicle while crossing road in Savannah, police say

By Lisa Wilson

January 28, 2019

A Beaufort man was seriously injured on Sunday afternoon while crossing a road in Savannah, police said.
A Beaufort man was struck by a car and seriously injured while walking across a Savannah road on Sunday afternoon.

Pedestrian Saul Huerta, 45, was in a crosswalk on White Bluff Road near Montgomery Crossroads around 4:30 p.m., when he was hit, according to a news release from the Savannah Police Department.

The driver of the Ford Focus involved in the accident was identified by police as 22-year-old Imani Roper of Savannah. Roper was driving on westbound Montgomery Crossroads and attempting to make a turn north onto White Bluff Road.

Huerta was transported to Savannah’s Memorial Health University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

