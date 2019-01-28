Beaufort man hit by vehicle while crossing road in Savannah, police say

A Beaufort man was struck by a car and seriously injured while walking across a Savannah road on Sunday afternoon.
Pedestrian Saul Huerta, 45, was in a crosswalk on White Bluff Road near Montgomery Crossroads around 4:30 p.m., when he was hit, according to a news release from the Savannah Police Department.
The driver of the Ford Focus involved in the accident was identified by police as 22-year-old Imani Roper of Savannah. Roper was driving on westbound Montgomery Crossroads and attempting to make a turn north onto White Bluff Road.
Huerta was transported to Savannah’s Memorial Health University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
