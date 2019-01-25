Update: Accident involved Palmetto Breeze bus, 3 other vehicles on SC 170 in Okatie

This story was updated at 5 p.m.
A Palmetto Breeze bus, a pickup and two cars were involved in an accident that blocked a lane of S.C. 170 near Okatie Center Boulevard in Okatie on Friday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at 2:35 p.m., said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.
Southern said the driver of a Hyundai apparently was attempting to avoid rear-ending a Toyota Tundra pickup truck and changed lanes in front of the Palmetto Breeze bus, which was carrying passengers.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The bus hit the Hyundai, which was then pushed into the pickup, and the pickup was pushed into a Chevy Malibu, he said.
The driver of the pickup was transported by ambulance to Coastal Carolina Hospital.
The driver of the Hyundai was cited for an improper lane change, Southern said.
The accident blocked the right westbound lane of S.C. 170 for more than an hour. The vehicles were cleared around 4 p.m.
At 3:40 p.m., traffic was backed up along S.C. 170 from the area around Grace Coastal Church to U.S. 278.
Comments