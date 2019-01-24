Traffic

1 person extracted from car after crash in Port Royal intersection Thursday morning

By Lana Ferguson and

Lisa Wilson

January 24, 2019 10:44 AM

City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department
One person was extracted from a vehicle after an accident Thursday morning in a Port Royal intersection.

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Lady’s Island Drive and Ribaut Road around 8:30 a.m., according to a press release from the department. Fire units used the Jaws of Life to free the trapped person in less than 10 minutes, Battalion Chief Chip Cooler said in the release.

Three people were involved in the crash, but only one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Battalion Chief Ross Vezin said Thursday morning.

He said traffic was heavier than normal in that area for at least an hour following the crash.

There was an accident in the same location Wednesday afternoon, the release said.



Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Lisa Wilson

Lisa Wilson is a breaking news reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. The 25-year newsroom veteran has worked for papers in Louisiana and Mississippi and is happy to call the Lowcountry home.

