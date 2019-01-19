These Hilton Head roads will close Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial march

When Gov. Henry McMaster ordered South Carolina’s coastal counties to evacuate last fall ahead of Hurricane Florence, drivers clogged Interstate 95 near the Georgia border for 30 miles.

A recently approved project to widen Interstate 95 from Yemassee to Georgia aims to alleviate some of the congestion during such instances as well as the standstills caused by traffic accidents. State transportation officials recently approved the first money of a project expected to cost more than $1 billion, allocating $1 million to begin planning to widen the interstate to six lanes for the final 33 miles to the Georgia line. The relief won’t be immediate since work on the project won’t begin until at least 2023, state transportation officials said.