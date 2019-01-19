These Hilton Head roads will close Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial march

A march to celebrate the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place on Hilton Head on Monday, Jan. 21, closing several roads from 9 a.m. until around noon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.
The march will step off from the Hilton Head High School parking lot at 10 a.m., and travel next to U.S. 278 between Wilborn Road toward Central Avenue on the island’s north end, the release said.
Sheriff’s Office deputies will close one westbound lane of U.S. 278 beginning at 9 a.m., the release said.
The march is expected to conclude around 12 p.m., and The Bluffton Sun reports that a free community lunch will follow at the high school.
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday held each year to commemorate the accomplishments of the civil rights leader, who would have turned 90 years old on Jan. 15, 2019.
Five years before his assassination in Memphis in 1968, Dr. King visited and preached at Second African Baptist Church in Savannah, where he delivered what would become his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
