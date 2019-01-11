Traffic

Overturned vehicle slows traffic on north end of Hilton Head

By Lisa Wilson

January 11, 2019 02:14 PM

Beaufort County traffic camera image
An overturned vehicle is slowing down traffic on the north end of Hilton Head Island around 2 p.m. Friday.

The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Squire Pope Road, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The left westbound and the right eastbound lanes of U.S. 278 are blocked.

No information about injuries or the cause of the accident was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

