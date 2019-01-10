Truck full of orange juice crashes and blocks U.S. 17 for traffic to and from Savannah

An 18-wheeler carrying a load of orange juice wrecked on U.S. 17 and is blocking the highway between Hardeeville and Savannah on Thursday afternoon.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said detours were in place around the accident that was blocking all lanes of U.S. 17 near S.C. 315 in Hardeeville.
The accident happened at 12:54 p.m., and the highway remained blocked just before 3:30 p.m.
WSAV television station posted a photo that showed the truck on its side across the lanes.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident and the orange juice was contained in the truck, Southern said.
The driver of the truck was injured and was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center, he said.
This story will be updated.
