Christmas traffic is slowing drivers down. Here’s which roads to avoid

Drivers should use caution if traveling along I-95 today in Jasper County as Christmas traffic is slowing down conditions.
According to the Waze app, traffic was either slow or at a standstill in both directions of I-95 as of 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
The slow downs start outside of Ridgeland and continue through Hardeeville and over the Georgia state line.
Drivers should either take alternate routes or make extra time to get to their destination.
