More lane closures, delays on Hilton Head’s Pope Ave for tree removal project

Traffic lanes will be closed again next week on Hilton Head’s Pope Avenue for tree removal, according to a news release from the Town of Hilton Head Island.
Crews will be closing lanes from Dec. 17 until Dec. 20 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., said Jennifer Lyle, the assistant town engineer. She added that tree removal equipment will not stay on the road overnight.
The tree removal, which includes palmetto trees, will mostly be on the southbound lanes of Pope Avenue between Nassau Street and Coligny Circle, Lyle said.
Crews will also be removing trees from the median of Pope Avenue, which may affect the northbound left lane, and around the edges of the Lagoon Road intersection.
During tree removal, which Lyle said will be finished Dec. 20, “there will always be a through lane open” in both directions.
The southbound multi-use pathway will be closed during tree removal, Lyle said.
Drivers can expect delays due to the tree removal, according to the media release.
The tree removal is part of the Coligny area road improvements that will lead to the construction of the Lowcountry Celebration Park. Lagoon Road will soon be the site of a traffic signal where drivers will be able to access the park.
The park will be located on nine acres behind the Forest Beach parking lot. It’s been in the works since the 1990s but was delayed due to Hurricane Matthew cleanup, the Island Packet previously reported.
Urban Designer Chris Darnell said in August that the park will include a band shell, public green space for events, childrens’ museum, kids’ water zone, adventure playground and an educational lagoon walk.
“I think this park is going to be a game-changer for parks on the island,” Darnell said in August.
