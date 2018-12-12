Update: Deer running into traffic ties up morning commute on US 278 near Okatie

A deer caused a two-vehicle pileup Wednesday morning that blocked one lane on U.S. 278 eastbound near Sun City, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. All lanes were open again as of 8 a.m.
S.C. Highway Patrol responded to the accident at 6:55 a.m. near Community College Drive in Okatie.
A deer ran out in front a vehicle, and then a second vehicle hit the first one, said Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.
Bromage said there were no injuries.
Users of the Waze traffic app showed traffic backed up beyond Argent Boulevard, behind the Walmart in Hardeeville.
