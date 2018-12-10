4 injured in Beaufort-area crash during morning rush hour

Four people were injured in a Beaufort-area crash during rush hour Monday morning, according to a news release from Burton Fire District officials.
Burton and Beaufort/Port Royal firefighters were called to the two-vehicle crash scene at Robert Smalls Parkway near Goethe Hill Road just before 8 a.m.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, and one of the people injured had “potentially serious injuries,” according to the news release.
Traffic in the area was delayed for more than an hour.
