Here’s where you can find the cheapest gas in the Midlands

As travelers prepare to hit the road this holiday season, they can expect to find a little present waiting for them at the pump: cheaper gas prices.
AAA reported on Dec. 3 that for the first time in 18 months, the national gas average would be cheaper than it was a year ago.
Compared to last year, that average — $2.24 — is two cents cheaper than it was on July 6, 2017, according to the media release.
Not only is today’s national gas price average cheaper, but it is 31 cents cheaper than a month ago. this week, 24 states saw gas prices drop double digits.
For South Carolina, that means prices have decreased at least 34 cents and that trend could be consistent for the rest of December, AAA said.
Here are some places in the Columbia and Lexington where you can find the cheapest gas.
(These prices were recorded on Gasbuddy.com as of Thursday morning)
Columbia
Sam’s Club (Need Sam’s Club membership card) at 350 Harbison Boulevard and Park Terrace Drive — $1.85
Costco (Need Costco membership card) at 507 Piney Grove Road and Piney Woods Road — $1.85
Sam’s Club (Need a membership card) at 733 Fashion Drive and Forum Drive — $1.86
CITGO at 8901 Two Notch Road and Forestwood Drive — $1.87
Kroger at 477 Killian Road near Farrow Road — $1.89
Murphy USA at 1330 Bush River Road near Zimalcrest Drive — $1.89
Murphy USA at 10058 Two Notch Road near Rivekin Road — $1.89
Am Pm at 7230 Parklane Road near Moonglo Circle — $1.89
Speedway at 10148 Two Notch Road and Valhalla Drive — $1.89
Shell at 10282 Notch Road and Fore Avenue — $1.89
Lexington
City Gas at 4808 Fish Hatchery Road and SC-6 — $1.88
Quick Serve at 1316 South Lake Drive and Pine Tree Lane — $1.90
BP at 1019 S Lake Drive near I-20 — $1.91
Shell at 911 S Lake Drive and 1-20 — $1.91
Murphy Express at 108 Knoll Station Drive and S Lake Drive — $1.91
Pops at 1057 S Lake Drive near Two Notch Road — $1.91
Shell at 1100 South Lake Drive and Two Notch Road — $1.91
Circle K at 5848 Edmund Highway and S Lake Drive — $1.91
BP at 5500 Sunset Boulevard and Old Cherokee Road — $1.92
Murphy Express at 4448 Sunset Boulevard and Northside Boulevard — $1.92
You can also use these apps to find the cheapest gas near you:
