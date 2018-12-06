Construction starts today on Hilton Head’s south end. Expect delays, lane closures

If you’re driving on the south end of Hilton Head, brace yourself for more traffic cones.

Pope Avenue construction starts today, according to a media release from the Town of Hilton Head Island.

That means there will be temporary, day-time lane closures until Dec. 12 for resurfacing work between Sea Pines and Coligny circles.

The closures include southbound lanes between the New Orleans Road intersection and Cordillo Parkway, and the northbound lanes between Coligny Circle and Cordillo Parkway, said Jennifer Lyle, the assistant town engineer.

The construction includes removing and patching several blocks of asphalt on the road, Lyle said.

Crews will mostly be working on the shoulder, but Lyle said there are some patches in the middle of the roadway that need to be replaced.

During construction, which Lyle said will be finished Dec. 12, “one lane of traffic will be open the entire time” in both directions.

Drivers can expect delays and rerouting by flaggers.

The construction is the first step in the Lowcountry Celebration Park project, which includes resurfacing the road.

Jeff Buckalew, the town engineer, told The Island Packet in September that resurfacing would begin in March 2019. Lyle said the Pope Avenue patching project was moved up because SCDOT approved day-time lane closures, weather permitting.

“We are just trying to get a head start on Pope Avenue because it’s the most heavily populated roadway,” Lyle said of the project, which will make way for full resurfacing next year along with the park’s construction.

The park will be located on nine acres behind the Forest Beach parking lot. It’s been under discussion since the 1990s but was delayed due to Hurricane Matthew cleanup, the Island Packet previously reported.

The proposed plan for “Lowcountry Celebration Park”, which is set to be completed in May of 2020. Roadwork on Pope Road necessary to control traffic flow will begin Tuesday, Sept. 4. released from Parks and Recreation website

Urban Designer Chris Darnell detailed the plans for the park in August, which includes a band shell, public greenscape for events, childrens’ museum, kids’ water zone, adventure playground and an educational walk along the existing lagoon.

“I think this park is going to be a game-changer for parks on the island,” Darnell said in August.