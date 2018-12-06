Running on empty? Here’s where you can find the cheapest gas in Beaufort County

As travelers prepare to hit the road this holiday season, they can expect to find a little present waiting for them at the pump: cheaper gas prices.
AAA reported on Dec. 3 that for the first time in 18 months, the national gas average would be cheaper than it was a year ago.
Compared to last year, that average — $2.24 — is two cents cheaper than it was on July 6, 2017, according to the media release.
Not only is today’s national gas price average cheaper, but it is 31 cents cheaper than a month ago. On the week, 24 states saw gas prices drop double digits.
For South Carolina, that means prices have decreased at least 34 cents and that trend could be consistent for the rest of December, AAA said.
Here are some places in Beaufort County where you can find the cheapest gas.
(These prices were recorded on Gasbuddy.com as of Thursday morning)
Bluffton
Parker’s at 1286 Fording Island Road near Colleton River Road — $2.22
Parker’s at Gateway Village Road near Sawmill Creek — $2.22
Enmarket at 1010 Fording Island Road near Bluffton Road — $2.22
Sam’s Club (Need Sam’s Club membership card) at 14 Bluffton Road and Fording Island Road — $2.22
Nickel Pumpers at 2 Bruin Road and May River Road — $2.23
Parker’s at 469 Buckwalkter Parkway and Lake Point Drive — $2.29
Enmarket at 4372 Bluffton Pkwy near Simmonsville Road — $2.34
Parker’s at 8251 Pinellas Drive and Buckwalter Parkway — $2.34
Enmarket at 501 Island West Park and Fording Island Road — $2.34
Marathon at 1189-A May River Road near Whispering Pine St — $2.40
Hilton Head
Kroger at 42 Shelter Cove Lane near Newport Dr — $2.22
BP at 1610 Fording Island Road and SC-7-242 S — $2.22
Enmarket at 3 Palmetto Bay Road and Dunnigans Alley — $2.23
Speedway at 1031 William Hilton Parkway and Arrow Road — $2.23
BP at 6 Palmetto Bay Road and Target Road — $2.23
Shell at 825 William Hilton Parkway near Yacht Cove Drive — $2.24
Parker’s at 165 William Hilton Parkway & Wild Horse Road — $2.27
Enmarket at 125 Matthews Drive & Power Alley — $2.29
Beaufort
NEX at 4 Sanders Road near Pickney Boulevard — $2.19
Circle K at 845 Robert Smalls Parkway & SC-802 — $2.23
BP at 780 Parris Island Gateway near Shell Point — $2.24
Parker’s at 12 Savannah Hwy near Parris Island Gateway — $2.24
Enmarket at 2205 Boundary St. near Greenlawn Drive— $2.28
Sunoco at 1190 Ribaut Road and Spanish Point Drive — $2.28
Shell at 2327 Boundary St. near Polk — $2.28
Exxon at 2265 Boundary Street and Hogarth Street — $2.28
Circle K at 290 Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway — $2.31
You can also use these apps to find the cheapest gas near you:
