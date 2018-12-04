Accident slows Tuesday commute onto Hilton Head Island; traffic backs up into Bluffton

An accident blocking one eastbound lane of U.S. 278 on Hilton Head Island snarled traffic on Tuesday morning.
The accident was in the right lane of the highway just before the intersection with Spanish Wells Road, according to the Beaufort County traffic camera system.
Google Maps showed the disruption was slowing commuters nearly as far as Burnt Church Road in Bluffton and along the Bluffton Parkway around 8:15 a.m.
The scene of the crash was cleared around 8:30 a.m., but traffic is expected to be heavy for some time.
Information about the cause of the accident was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
