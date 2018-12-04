Wreck on Hilton Head causing Tuesday morning rush hour delay

A crash on Hilton Head Island is causing a traffic backup on the bridges going onto the island and into Bluffton. Police were still on the scene just before 8 a.m.
Accident slows Tuesday commute onto Hilton Head Island; traffic backs up into Bluffton

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

December 04, 2018 07:50 AM

An accident blocking one eastbound lane of U.S. 278 on Hilton Head Island snarled traffic on Tuesday morning.

The accident was in the right lane of the highway just before the intersection with Spanish Wells Road, according to the Beaufort County traffic camera system.

Google Maps showed the disruption was slowing commuters nearly as far as Burnt Church Road in Bluffton and along the Bluffton Parkway around 8:15 a.m.

The scene of the crash was cleared around 8:30 a.m., but traffic is expected to be heavy for some time.

Information about the cause of the accident was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

wreck.JPG
Beaufort County traffic camera image

traffic.JPG
Beaufort County traffic camera image

