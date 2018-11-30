Update: Accident at Hilton Head bridges backs up traffic along US 278 through Bluffton

This story was updated at 9 a.m.
Traffic was heavy through Bluffton on Friday morning following an accident on U.S. 278 eastbound at the Hilton Head Island bridges.
The left lane of the highway was blocked by the accident around 7:30 a.m., according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The scene was cleared about an hour later, though traffic was expected to remain heavy for some time.
Vehicles were at a near standstill on U.S. 278 from the area around Target to the bridges around 8:45 a.m., according to Google Maps. Traffic also was backed up along the Bluffton Parkway starting near Burnt Church Road.
Three vehicles — an SUV and two sedans — were involved in the crash, said Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.
He said one vehicle rear-ended another, causing that second vehicle to rear-end the third.
“The sun could very well be a factor in the accident,” he said.
No one was injured, Bromage said.
