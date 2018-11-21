School bus involved in crash in Beaufort area, no injuries reported

A school bus was involved in what looked like a minor crash around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21. The South Carolina Highway Patrol posted on their "real-time traffic" web page that no injuries were reported.
School bus involved in minor crash on U.S. 21 in Beaufort. Here’s what we know

By Briana Saunders

November 21, 2018 01:01 PM

A school bus was involved in a vehicle accident on U.S. 21 near the intersection of Trask Parkway and Parris Island Gateway around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The school bus and official vehicles were stopped in the middle turning lane after the accident, according to the Beaufort County traffic camera system. Officials had cleared the scene around 12:50 p.m.

There were no students on the bus, and the bus suffered minor damage, said Jim Foster, spokesman for the Beaufort County School District.

There were no reported injuries, he said.

The bus was on its way to pick up students at Whale Branch Elementary and James J. Davis Early Childhood Center, Foster said.

This story will be updated.

