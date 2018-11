An accident involving a tractor-trailer blocked lanes of eastbound U.S. 278 in Bluffton near Simmonsville Road on Wednesday morning.

Bluffton Police Department posted on Facebook that the accident involved five vehicles and one of them went under the tractor-trailer.

Traffic was being diverted around the accident using the turn lane just after 9 a.m.

At 9:28 a.m., a wrecker was on scene to remove the tractor-trailer.

This story will be updated.