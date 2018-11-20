Truck blocking lane on Hilton Head bridge, causing traffic backup going onto island

Tanker truck broken down on Hilton Head Bridge. Traffic backing up along U.S. 278

By Briana Saunders

bsaunders@islandpacket.com

November 20, 2018 08:15 AM

Traffic is backing up along eastbound U.S. 278 through Bluffton after a tanker truck broke down on the Hilton Head Bridge on Tuesday morning.

The right eastbound lane remained blocked around 8:45 a.m.

Traffic cameras showed Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene.

A wrecker is being sent to move the truck, said Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Users of the Waze traffic app reported the backup around 7:39 a.m.

Google maps showed traffic backing up along U.S. 278 to the intersection with Burnt Church Road and also along Bluffton Parkway.

Bluffton Parkway Backed Up.jpg
Google Maps screenshot of both routes backing up to go onto Hilton Head near Burnt Church Road and Bluffton Parkway, Tuesday morning at 8:42 a.m.

This story will be updated.

