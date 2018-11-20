Tanker truck broken down on Hilton Head Bridge. Traffic backing up along U.S. 278

Traffic is backing up along eastbound U.S. 278 through Bluffton after a tanker truck broke down on the Hilton Head Bridge on Tuesday morning.
The right eastbound lane remained blocked around 8:45 a.m.
Traffic cameras showed Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene.
A wrecker is being sent to move the truck, said Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.
Users of the Waze traffic app reported the backup around 7:39 a.m.
Google maps showed traffic backing up along U.S. 278 to the intersection with Burnt Church Road and also along Bluffton Parkway.
This story will be updated.
